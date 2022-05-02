Israeli forces arrest 6 terrorism suspects, seize weapons

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police troops arrested six terrorism suspects in Hizma, Beit Ummar and Ni'lin on Monday, seizing an M16 and other weapons, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

כוחות צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו במהלך הלילה בכפרים חיזמא, בית אומר ונעלין למעצר של שישה מבוקשים החשודים במעורבות בפעילות טרור. כמו כן, במהלך הפעילות בכפר חיזמא אותר נשק מסוג M16 ואמצעי לחימה נוספים>> pic.twitter.com/3YKh3SAvWg — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 2, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

During the security forces' operations in Ni'lin, violent riots broke out, with rioters throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the troops. The security forces used riot dispersal methods and live fire against the rioters, hitting a number of them. No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

According to Palestinian media, three Palestinians were injured by live fire in Ni'lin.