COVID-19 in Israel: Knesset amends several travel restrictions

Several amendments were made to the Israeli COVID-19 travel protocol on Monday by the Knesset's Economics Committee.

The changes, which were previously approved by the government, include the cancelation of mandatory coronavirus testing before boarding a flight or a cruise.

In addition, several restrictions on the operations of Israeli airlines and cruise lines will be lifted. This includes the regular disinfection and cleaning of aircraft and the obligation to space out passengers onboard.

The restrictions are set to be lifted on Saturday, May 21. Blue and White MK Michael Biton, head of the Economics Committee, noted that the government will have to approve making the amendments permanent in two weeks' time.