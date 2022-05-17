The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN rights office urges Iran to halt imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2022 13:02

The UN human rights office's spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and reverse his death sentence.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21. 



Tags Iran Headline
Bennett appoints MK Kahana in charge of Mount Meron pilgrimage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 03:15 PM
Amid long delays, special center for temporary passports to be opened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 01:50 PM
Stones thrown at bus near Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 01:41 PM
Russia to expel two Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 01:25 PM
COVID-19 outbreak in N. Korea could have 'devastating' impact on rights
By REUTERS
05/17/2022 12:43 PM
Masks not to be required on flights starting from May 23
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 12:22 PM
IDF shot down Hezbollah drone along Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 11:47 AM
Man killed in Netanya after being hit by a train
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 09:37 AM
US, Israeli defense officials discuss promotion of operational tech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2022 09:18 AM
Israeli amb. to Ukraine returns to Kyiv ahead of embassy reopening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 09:06 PM
Suspect in California church shooting identified, booked for murder
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 06:50 PM
Three Kuwaiti ports suspend operations due to bad weather
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 06:45 PM
Gov't reinstates MK Matan Kahana as religious services minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 06:00 PM
Biden approves redeployment of some ground troops to Somalia
By REUTERS
05/16/2022 05:25 PM
Police to investigate use of batons in Abu Akleh's funeral - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2022 04:46 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by