The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Briton sentenced to 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artifacts

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 6, 2022 12:16

An Iraqi court sentenced a British man to 15 years in prison on Monday for trying to smuggle ancient artifacts out of the country, a Reuters reporter and judicial sources said.

Iraqi authorities had arrested James Fitton, 66, at Baghdad International Airport in March for carrying small fragments of ancient pottery in his baggage.

A German man arrested alongside Fitton, Wolker Waldmann, was acquitted of the same charges.

84-year-old grandmother of Knesset member reported missing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2022 12:23 PM
Hamas condemns 61-year-old man to death for collaborating with Israel
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
06/06/2022 11:40 AM
2 Palestinians arrested in Tel Aviv, suspected of planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2022 10:56 AM
Vote of confidence in UK PM Johnson to take place later on Monday
By REUTERS
06/06/2022 10:28 AM
Arms smuggling thwarted at Jordanian border - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2022 09:43 AM
Israeli security forces arrests terror suspects in W. Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2022 08:33 AM
US excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit - sources
By REUTERS
06/06/2022 07:12 AM
Three dead, 14 wounded after shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 07:00 PM
51-year-old man shot dead in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2022 06:34 PM
Lebanon says Israel creates crisis in disputed waters
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 02:43 PM
Jordanian army says two pilots killed in a plane crash
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 10:43 AM
'Break the Wave': Palestinian detained in Israeli raid of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2022 08:57 AM
China launches crewed spacecraft to space station - state media
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 06:08 AM
Macron to Abbas: 'We must find out circumstances of Abu Akleh's death'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 11:34 PM
Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 10:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by