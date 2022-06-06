Briton sentenced to 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artifacts

An Iraqi court sentenced a British man to 15 years in prison on Monday for trying to smuggle ancient artifacts out of the country, a Reuters reporter and judicial sources said.

Iraqi authorities had arrested James Fitton, 66, at Baghdad International Airport in March for carrying small fragments of ancient pottery in his baggage.

A German man arrested alongside Fitton, Wolker Waldmann, was acquitted of the same charges.