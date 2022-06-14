In a speech to religious high school boys in Efrat, deputy Religious Affairs Minister and Yamina MK Matan Kahana said that the prospect of peace with the Palestinians is weak, unrealistic for the time being and that "If there was a button I could press that would take all the Arabs and put them on a train to Switzerland, I would. A button like that does not exist."

Kahana explained that because the Palestinian narrative doesn't acknowledge Jewish historical connections to the land of Israel, it can never bridge its own story with modern Israeli settlement, whether that's Tel Aviv (or Al-Shaykh Muwannis) in sovereign Israel or anywhere else.

"Matan Kahana, we are here because this is our homeland. You, and others who think like you, can continue to wallow in your frustrations because we will not disappear!" Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Waleed Taha tweeted shortly after the video circulated on social media. It was initially reported by KAN.

