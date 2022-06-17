The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Explosions heard after IDF observation balloon falls over Gaza - report

Palestinian media reported that the IDF struck the area shortly after the balloon fell.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 13:58

Updated: JUNE 17, 2022 14:24
An Israeli army surveillance blimp is seen in the sky at the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip January 12, 2009. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
An Israeli army surveillance blimp is seen in the sky at the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip January 12, 2009.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

An Israeli observation balloon fell over Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday afternoon, according to Palestinian reports. The IDF stated that it is looking into the incident.

The reports claimed that Palestinian terrorist groups were able to seize the balloon, with photos allegedly of the balloon shared by Palestinian media.

At the same time, a red alert was activated in an open area near the Erez Crossing due to warning shots fired by the IDF, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Shortly afterwards, Palestinian media reported that two missiles were fired by Israel towards a target in an open area near the Erez Crossing in Gaza.

This is a developing story.



