Explosions heard after IDF observation balloon falls over Gaza - report

An Israeli observation balloon fell over Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday afternoon, according to Palestinian reports. The IDF stated that it is looking into the incident.

فيديو للمنطاد العسكري الاسرائيلي الذي يستخدم في التجسس والمراقبة بعد سقوطه في بيت حانون شمال قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/ZI4IaV7EKa — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 17, 2022

The reports claimed that Palestinian terrorist groups were able to seize the balloon, with photos allegedly of the balloon shared by Palestinian media.

At the same time, a red alert was activated in an open area near the Erez Crossing due to warning shots fired by the IDF, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Shortly afterwards, Palestinian media reported that two missiles were fired by Israel towards a target in an open area near the Erez Crossing in Gaza.

This is a developing story.