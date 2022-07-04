The United Kingdom said it would on Tuesday introduce new economic, trade and transport sanctions on Belarus over the country's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The new package will include import and export bans on goods worth around 60 million pounds including on exports of oil refining goods, advanced technology components and luxury goods, and imports of Belarusian iron and steel.

The UK will also ban more Belarusian companies from issuing debt and securities in London.

"The Belarus regime has actively facilitated Putin’s invasion, letting Russia use its territory to pincer Ukraine - launching troops and missiles from their border and flying Russian jets through their airspace," the UK government said in a statement.

"The New legislation will block the trade of around £60 million of goods with Belarus for its role in supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the statement read.

THe UK has already raised import tariffs on a range of products from Belarus by 35 percentage points and sanctioned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and senior government officials.