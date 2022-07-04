Israeli child dies after falling from window in Barcelona

A 7-year-old Israeli child died after he fell from a window in Barcelona on Monday, according to ZAKA.

"This is a painful incident, a child who was with his family in Barcelona seemingly slipped and fell from the room window several floors high. Emergency services who were called to the scene performed prolonged resuscitation operations but in the end were forced to declare his death," said Rabbi Meir Shimon Bar Chen, Chief Rabbi of Barcelona and Commander of ZAKA in Spain.

"From the moment we received the report, we have worked with the Foreign Ministry, a Chabad emissary in Barcelona and representatives of the embassy in front of the local authorities to assist in the process of releasing the child's body for burial in Israel as soon as possible," added Bar Chen. "We stand by the family and are accompanying them through these difficult moments to help as much as possible."