The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced a series of new permits and plans for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming visit by US President Joe Biden.

The steps include the approval of the registration of 5,500 stateless persons in the Palestinian Population Registry, the approval of six outline plans for Palestinians in the West Bank, an additional 1,500 workers permits for workers from Gaza and the opening of a new crossing in the northern West Bank to allow Israeli Arabs to enter Jenin.

The confidence-building measures were approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz after his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas over the weekend.