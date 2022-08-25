The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Missile strikes target US Army bases in eastern Syria

Four enemy fighters were killed and seven rocket launchers were destroyed in retaliatory US strikes, CENTCOM said on Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 16:40

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2022 18:36
An American soldier sits on a military vehicle, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019 (photo credit: ABOUD HAMAM / REUTERS)
An American soldier sits on a military vehicle, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019
(photo credit: ABOUD HAMAM / REUTERS)

US Army bases stationed near the Conoco gas field in the Deir al-Zor region of eastern Syria were targeted by mortar shells and missiles on Thursday, according to Syrian state-owned agency SANA.

Explosions were heard inside the American base, local sources reportedly told SANA. The American military quickly moved to close the area surrounding the base, the report added.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

Latest fighting in Syria between US, pro-Iran groups

The strikes came in response to two rounds of airstrikes conducted by the US on sites in the Deir al-Zor region linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

The US airstrikes targeted Iran-backed militias in the city of Al-Mayadin and Saker Island, which were in response to an attack by pro-Iran militants in which one American was lightly injured, the US Central Command stated. 

The soldier has since been treated and returned to duty.

AMERICAN SOLDIERS stand near military trucks at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, on March 23. (credit: REUTERS)AMERICAN SOLDIERS stand near military trucks at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, on March 23. (credit: REUTERS)

In a CENTCOM statement released on Thursday, the command said four enemy fighters were killed and seven rocket launchers were destroyed in the retaliatory strikes. The US forces used AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 artillery, CENTCOM added.

US 'monitoring' Syria situation amid nuke deal revival

CENTCOM head Michael Kurilla said on Wednesday that the US is "closely monitoring the situation."

"We have a total spectrum of capability to mitigate threats across the region, and we have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and coalition partners from attacks," the CENTCOM chief added.

"We have a total spectrum of capability to mitigate threats across the region"

CENTCOM head Michael Kurilla

This latest round of fighting comes as negotiations for the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers are set to reach their 10th round of talks.



Tags Iran Syria United States Iran Nuclear Deal Middle East US Army IRGC
