Hadash-Ta'al signed a surplus vote-sharing agreement with Balad, who broke away from what was once the Joint List in dramatic fashion only last week, Channel 13 reported on Monday.

MK Aymen Odeh, head of Hadash-Ta'al, reportedly refused to sign such an agreement with MK Mansour Abbas' Ra'am due to Abbas' refusal to publicly declare he will not sit with opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu.