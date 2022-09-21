Anonymous hacker claims to take down Iranian bank, gov't website

A hacker collective affiliated with the hacktivist group Anonymous claimed to have taken down the websites of the Iran Central Bank and the Iranian government on Wednesday.

The sites were inaccessible as of Wednesday afternoon.

The collective, known as Spid3r, used the hashtag #OpIran. On Tuesday, account affiliated with Anonymous used the hashtag in tweets announcing that the movement would conducting cyber operations in support of Iranians protesting the Iranian government.

"The Iranian people are not alone. Anonymous will not keep the Iranian government alive on the internet as long as they fight the dictatorial rule and murderous cops."