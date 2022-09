An Arab bus driver was attacked by people who threw stones at him, prompting Israel Police to open an investigation, ynet reported Friday morning.

This stoning attack came just hours after eight Israelis were injured in a terrorist attack nearby in Modi'in.

The driver, Mumzar Karami, who works for Israeli bus company Kavim, told ynet that the stoning happened "because of the terrorist attack." He also said, "I feared I would not come out of it alive."