Jerusalem residents indicted for selling gun to Old City terrorist

Three residents of Jerusalem were indicted on Sunday for selling a weapon to the terrorist who committed a shooting attack near the Old City in August.

The indictments were issued against Ayman Abu Tayya, 24, Jabrin Agaloni, 24, and Baha Al-Din Abu Tayya, 22.

According to the indictment, Ayman Abu Tayya purchased a gun and two magazines from Agaloni. Two months later, Baha Al-Din Abu Tayya brokered the sale of the gun and magazines between Ayman Abu Tayya and Amir Siddawi, who carried out the shooting attack near David's Tomb in August.