Ahead of Yom Kippur, Gantz warns 'all who wish to harm Israelis'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situation assessment at the Central Command with the participation of IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar on Tuesday.

Commander of the Central Command Col. Yehuda Fox, head of the operations division Col. Oded Basiouk, coordinator of government operations in the territories Col. Rasan Alian, Judea and Samaria division Brig. Gen. Avi Blot and head of the Civil Administration Brig. Gen. Fars Atila were also present at the meeting.

"Whoever wants to carry out a shooting attack and kill Israeli civilians is in our crosshairs. And whoever did - we will put our hands on them." Gantz said in a statement.

During the situational assessment, Gantz was presented with the extensive deployment and precautions being taken in the field for the holidays, with the aim of maintaining the security of the citizens of Israel in general and the residents of Judea and Samaria in particular.

"We are doing everything so that the terrorists will encounter soldiers and policemen - who will thwart their terrorist actions. The forces will be wherever needed, whenever needed, with all the means needed," he added.

"On the eve of Yom Kippur, I would like to wish to all the people of Israel and the citizens of the country to be signed and sealed in the book of life and express my appreciation and thanks to the soldiers and members of the security forces from all bodies who continue to stand guard," Gantz said