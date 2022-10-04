The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ahead of Yom Kippur, Gantz warns 'all who wish to harm Israelis'

Gantz was presented with the extensive deployment and precautions being taken in the field for the holidays, with the aim of maintaining the security of the citizens of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 13:20

Updated: OCTOBER 4, 2022 13:47
Benny Gantz at the announcement of a merger between Blue and White and New Hope, July 10, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Benny Gantz at the announcement of a merger between Blue and White and New Hope, July 10, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situation assessment at the Central Command with the participation of IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar on Tuesday.

Commander of the Central Command Col. Yehuda Fox, head of the operations division Col. Oded Basiouk, coordinator of government operations in the territories Col. Rasan Alian, Judea and Samaria division Brig. Gen. Avi Blot and head of the Civil Administration Brig. Gen. Fars Atila were also present at the meeting.

"Whoever wants to carry out a shooting attack and kill Israeli civilians is in our crosshairs. And whoever did - we will put our hands on them." Gantz said in a statement.

During the situational assessment, Gantz was presented with the extensive deployment and precautions being taken in the field for the holidays, with the aim of maintaining the security of the citizens of Israel in general and the residents of Judea and Samaria in particular.

"We are doing everything so that the terrorists will encounter soldiers and policemen - who will thwart their terrorist actions. The forces will be wherever needed, whenever needed, with all the means needed," he added.

 

"On the eve of Yom Kippur, I would like to wish to all the people of Israel and the citizens of the country to be signed and sealed in the book of life and express my appreciation and thanks to the soldiers and members of the security forces from all bodies who continue to stand guard," Gantz said

"On the eve of Yom Kippur, I would like to wish to all the people of Israel and the citizens of the country to be signed and sealed in the book of life and express my appreciation and thanks to the soldiers and members of the security forces from all bodies who continue to stand guard."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz



Tags Israel Benny Gantz IDF Yom Kippur police
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
3

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Yom Kippur fast times 2022
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by