A fire at the Dor Farm in the Jordan Valley and a fire at a cherry orchard in Kfar Etzion in the Gush Etzion Bloc were deemed to be arson on Thursday.

The fire at the Dor Farm took place on Yom Kippur, with Israel Fire and Rescue Services stating on Thursday that it could be said for certain that the fire was caused by arson.

The fire at Kfar Etzion was found to have been sparked at multiple spots with burning tires.