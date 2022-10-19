The head of the OC Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor, visited the family of the late Noa Lazar a few minutes after the family was informed of the killing of the terrorist Udai Tamimi, who carried out the attack in Shuafat in which Noa was killed.

"There are no words that can comfort the family in the most difficult moment of the fall of their beloved daughter," Asor said. "The late Noa is an example of the spirit of volunteerism and devotion of fighters who carry the mission of defending the country and its people and who constitute our defensive wall.

"We will not rest until we capture and thwart any terrorist who was not thwarted while carrying out an attack against Israeli civilians and security forces."