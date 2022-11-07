Yitzhar resident charged with terror in Sheikh Jarrah

Imri Hoffman, a resident of the West Bank settlement Yitzhar was charged with terror-motivated aggravated assault of a Sheikh Jarrah man, The Jerusalem District Attorney's office said on Monday.

According to the indictment, dozens of Jewish people gathered in Sheikh Jarrah headed by the defendant, wearing masks and hoods, with some holding sticks.

Soon after, a brawl broke out between them and a group of Arab youths, that included fighting and rock-throwing. At some point, the defendant noticed the victim, who was not related to the brawl, and struck him in the head with a bar, causing him a serious injury.

The incident was recorded on a security camera and was published on social media.