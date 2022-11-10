Operation Break the Wave: Five arrested in West Bank overnight

IDF troops, the Shin Bet and Israel Border Police units operated across the West Bank on Wednesday night, arresting five people wanted on suspicion of terrorism and confiscating illegal weapons.

In the Ayda and Al'Aza refugee camps outside of Bethlehem, Israeli security forces arrested two people suspected of terrorist involvement, and in the village of Burka near Ramallah, an additional person was arrested.

Also in Burka, IDF forces seized an illegally acquired Carlo submachine gun.

Additionally, two other wanted persons were arrested in the Palestinian village of Dura near Hebron, and additional weapons were seized.

The arrested individuals have been transferred for further questioning and no casualties were sustained by Israeli forces.