Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Germany's Scholz, Italy's Meloni

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Olaf Scholz of Germany on Thursday, as the two European leaders offered their congratulations for Netanyahu's election victory last week.

Netanyahu and Meloni discussed Italy's support of Israel in international forums, as well as the deepening of relations between the two nations, Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

שוחחתי כעת בטלפון עם ראש ממשלת איטליה ג׳ורג׳ה מלוני שהתקשרה לברך אותי על תוצאות הבחירות. דיברנו על פגישה קרובה בין שתי הממשלות, על תמיכה של איטליה במדיניות ישראל בפורומים בינלאומיים ועל העמקת הקשרים והיחסים בין המדינות. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 10, 2022

German Chancellor Scholz stressed that Germany would remain a close partner to Israel and would continue to work for peace in the Middle East, a spokesperson added.