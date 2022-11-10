UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on election victory

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan congratulated Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in the recent Knesset elections on Thursday.

Netanyahu promised the president that relations between Israel and the UAE would flourish even more.

"We reached a historic peace agreement between us and we have a lot more to achieve together for the benefit of both countries and the benefit of the whole world. I would love to visit you soon and promote our relations, dear friend," said al-Nahyan.