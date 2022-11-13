The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
MK Gafni: UTJ will not enter coalition if Override Clause not implemented

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 08:02

The United Torah Judaism party will not enter the coalition if the Override Clause is not passed into law, UTJ leader MK Moshe Gafni said during a political event on Saturday night, as seen in a video shared by KAN News.

Gafni also said that "there will be a section in the coalition agreement, that everything done by the previous government will be erased." According to the MK, this item had already been agreed upon by other coalition members.

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to receive the mandate to form Israel's government from Herzog on Sunday. 

Operation Break the Wave: Five arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:46 AM
Border police raid houses in Jaljulya, seize weapons, drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:43 AM
Six arrested in connection to IDF weapons robbery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:13 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes near Chile's Biobio region -EMSC
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 04:50 AM
Frontier flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with knife
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 12:59 AM
Two aircraft collide and crash at WWII airshow in Texas
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 11:17 PM
Three people, including a 14-year-old, injured by drive-by shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2022 10:44 PM
Man videos himself shooting M16 from moving vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2022 05:42 PM
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nepal region - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 04:49 PM
Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 12:55 PM
Turkey's Erdogan seeks Ukraine peace talks
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 11:42 AM
Germany's Scholz favors new package of sanctions against Iran
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 11:27 AM
Russia bans entry to 200 US nationals, including Biden's relatives
By REUTERS
11/11/2022 06:53 PM
Britain summons Iran's diplomat over alleged threats to UK journalists
By REUTERS
11/11/2022 05:36 PM
US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
By REUTERS
11/11/2022 04:46 PM
