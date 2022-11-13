The United Torah Judaism party will not enter the coalition if the Override Clause is not passed into law, UTJ leader MK Moshe Gafni said during a political event on Saturday night, as seen in a video shared by KAN News.

Gafni also said that "there will be a section in the coalition agreement, that everything done by the previous government will be erased." According to the MK, this item had already been agreed upon by other coalition members.

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to receive the mandate to form Israel's government from Herzog on Sunday.