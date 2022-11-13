Alleged Israeli airstrikes target airbase near Homs, Syria

Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near the Shayrat Airbase, southeast of Homs, Syria, on Sunday, according to Syrian reports.

غارات جوية إسرائيلية وانفجارات قوية في مواقع إيران وحزب الله بريف حمص الشرقي #سوريا pic.twitter.com/GFJfPFLQKy — Nour Abo Hasan (@nourabohsn) November 13, 2022

Four Israeli fighter jets conducted the airstrikes from over Lebanese airspace, according to Syrian journalist Nour Abo Hasan.

الدفاعات الجوية السورية تتصدى لعدوان صهيوني على منطقة ريف حمص pic.twitter.com/Ectw4HndI7 — حسين مرتضى hoseinmortada (@HoseinMortada) November 13, 2022

The last Israeli airstrikes to target Syria were reported on October 27, when alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the Damascus area. Two additional waves of airstrikes targeted the Damascus area in the days preceding those strikes.

BATTLE DAMAGE assessment image of Shayrat Airfield, Syria, released by the Pentagon following US Tomahawk strikes. (credit: REUTERS)

Last airstrike to target Shayrat was almost exactly a year ago

The last Israeli airstrike to target the Shayrat airbase was reported in November of last year, when two Syrian soldiers were injured in strikes targeting sites near Homs and Tartus.

Shortly before that airstrike, the ALMA Research and Education Center reported that Iranian UAVs were being transferred to the Shayrat Airbase.

This is a developing story.