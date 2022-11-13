The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Alleged Israeli airstrikes target airbase near Homs, Syria

The last airstrikes to target Syria were reported in late October, hitting sites near Damascus.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 18:04

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 18:28
AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs. (photo credit: AHARON KROHN/FLASH90)
AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
(photo credit: AHARON KROHN/FLASH90)

Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near the Shayrat Airbase, southeast of Homs, Syria, on Sunday, according to Syrian reports.

Four Israeli fighter jets conducted the airstrikes from over Lebanese airspace, according to Syrian journalist Nour Abo Hasan.

The last Israeli airstrikes to target Syria were reported on October 27, when alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the Damascus area. Two additional waves of airstrikes targeted the Damascus area in the days preceding those strikes.

BATTLE DAMAGE assessment image of Shayrat Airfield, Syria, released by the Pentagon following US Tomahawk strikes. (credit: REUTERS)BATTLE DAMAGE assessment image of Shayrat Airfield, Syria, released by the Pentagon following US Tomahawk strikes. (credit: REUTERS)

Last airstrike to target Shayrat was almost exactly a year ago

The last Israeli airstrike to target the Shayrat airbase was reported in November of last year, when two Syrian soldiers were injured in strikes targeting sites near Homs and Tartus.

Shortly before that airstrike, the ALMA Research and Education Center reported that Iranian UAVs were being transferred to the Shayrat Airbase.

This is a developing story.



