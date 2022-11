IDF troops opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle near Ramallah in the West Bank before arresting the passengers, KAN reported early Monday morning.

The arrest was part of an IDF operation to apprehend a terrorist suspect. During the operation, the soldiers detected a suspicious vehicle and ordered it to stop, but the car instead accelerated toward them. This prompted the troops to shoot, KAN reported, citing the IDF.

One passenger was injured, but no Israeli troops were harmed.