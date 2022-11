Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri decided that he will serve as interior and health minister in the new government, according to sources from Shas.

Likud and Shas are reportedly close to signing an agreement that will give Shas the Interior, Transportation or Health, Religion and Welfare Ministries. The Finance Ministry, which Deri initially demanded, will reportedly go to Religious Zionist Party's Bezalel Smotrich and will be transferred to Shas two years into the government.