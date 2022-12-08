IDF soldiers operating in Jenin arrested an unconfirmed number of Palestinians wanted for connection to terrorist activities in the West Bank, Israeli media reported Thursday morning.

The soldiers are reportedly still involved in a shootout with Palestinian gunmen in the Jenin area.

Shots were fired at the Israeli forces during the operation, who opened fire and shot three armed Palestinians dead, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

Tariq Aldamj, Siddiqui Zakarneh and Atta Shilbi were the three Palestinian terrorists killed, according to local reports. Photos of the three quickly surfaced on social media and were later shared by Israel's Army Radio.

A Palestinian ambulance was reportedly caught in the heavy crossfire, with a video shared by Palestinian media showing a shattered windshield.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces, who were accompanied by officers from Border Police's undercover unit.

This is a developing story.