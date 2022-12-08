The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
IDF arrests Palestinians in Jenin raid, three killed in gunfight - report

The soldiers are reportedly still involved in a shootout with Palestinian gunmen in the Jenin area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 05:59

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2022 06:39
IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers operating in Jenin arrested an unconfirmed number of Palestinians wanted for connection to terrorist activities in the West Bank, Israeli media reported Thursday morning.

The soldiers are reportedly still involved in a shootout with Palestinian gunmen in the Jenin area.

Shots were fired at the Israeli forces during the operation, who opened fire and shot three armed Palestinians dead, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

Tariq Aldamj, Siddiqui Zakarneh and Atta Shilbi were the three Palestinian terrorists killed, according to local reports. Photos of the three quickly surfaced on social media and were later shared by Israel's Army Radio.

A Palestinian ambulance was reportedly caught in the heavy crossfire, with a video shared by Palestinian media showing a shattered windshield.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces, who were accompanied by officers from Border Police's undercover unit. 

This is a developing story.



Tags IDF Jenin Terrorism West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict
