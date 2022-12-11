IDF issues leaflets in Syria warning against Hezbollah - foreign report

The Israeli Air Force allegedly attacked a Syrian military post in the south of the country on Saturday night, according to Israeli media citing foreign reports.

Foreign sources also alleged that the IDF dropped leaflets from the air which read in Arabic, "To Syrian commanders and the Syrian army: Time after time you pay the price for the damage caused by your choices!

"The continued presence of Hezbollah at the Syrian site of Tel Al-Qalib, and cooperation with it in every way has not [done] and will not do you well! The presence of Syria in the Aleppo region is a humiliation for you and you are paying the price for it."

The note ends with a message: He who aids the oppressor is controlled by it.