Israel to hold body of deceased senior Fatah terrorist

Israel will hold the body of Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of Fatah's al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided on Wednesday.

The body will be kept as part of efforts to reach a deal to return the two live Israelis and the bodies of two other Israelis being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Abu Hamid took part in the infamous Ramallah lynch in 2000 and murdered three Israelis in shooting attacks that same year. He also planned and directed three terrorist attacks in 2002 and was imprisoned on a life sentence later that year.

The Fatah terrorist died due to cancer at Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center on Tuesday.

Palestinians gather during a protest following the death of senior Palestinian militant Nasser Abu Hmaid who was jailed by Israel and died in an Israeli hospital where he had been moved to after his health deteriorated, in Gaza City, December 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Palestinians accuse Israel of deliberate medical negligence

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs accused Israel of "deliberate medical negligence" on Tuesday, an accusation made by Palestinian officials after any Palestinian dies due to health complications in imprisonment or shortly after release.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Abu Hamid’s death would “not go unpunished.”