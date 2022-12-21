The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel to hold body of deceased senior Fatah terrorist

The body will be kept as part of efforts to reach a deal to return the Israelis being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 09:00

Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2022 09:30
Palestinians including gunmen gather during a protest following the death of senior Palestinian militant Nasser Abu Hmaid who was jailed by Israel and died in an Israeli hospital where he had been moved to after his health deteriorated, in Ramallah in the West Bank December 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinians including gunmen gather during a protest following the death of senior Palestinian militant Nasser Abu Hmaid who was jailed by Israel and died in an Israeli hospital where he had been moved to after his health deteriorated, in Ramallah in the West Bank December 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Israel will hold the body of Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of Fatah's al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided on Wednesday.

The body will be kept as part of efforts to reach a deal to return the two live Israelis and the bodies of two other Israelis being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Abu Hamid took part in the infamous Ramallah lynch in 2000 and murdered three Israelis in shooting attacks that same year. He also planned and directed three terrorist attacks in 2002 and was imprisoned on a life sentence later that year.

The Fatah terrorist died due to cancer at Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center on Tuesday.

Palestinians gather during a protest following the death of senior Palestinian militant Nasser Abu Hmaid who was jailed by Israel and died in an Israeli hospital where he had been moved to after his health deteriorated, in Gaza City, December 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM) Palestinians gather during a protest following the death of senior Palestinian militant Nasser Abu Hmaid who was jailed by Israel and died in an Israeli hospital where he had been moved to after his health deteriorated, in Gaza City, December 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Palestinians accuse Israel of deliberate medical negligence

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs accused Israel of "deliberate medical negligence" on Tuesday, an accusation made by Palestinian officials after any Palestinian dies due to health complications in imprisonment or shortly after release.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Abu Hamid’s death would “not go unpunished.”



Tags Benny Gantz Fatah palestinian prisoners Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by