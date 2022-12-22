20-year-old shot and killed near Kafr Kara northern Israel

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening near the entrance to the northern Israeli-Arab town of Kafr Kara, according to Walla. The police started investigating the circumstances of the incident.

גבר בשנות ה-20 לחייו נורה למוות בכביש 65 סמוך לכפר קרע. הירי בוצע לעברו תוך כדי מרדף אחרי מכוניתו(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/NgDuSWRIye — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 22, 2022

MDA team arrived at the scene on Route 65 near Kafr Kara and began treating the young man who was unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story