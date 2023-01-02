IDF refines open fire guidelines against stone throwers

Commander of the IDF Central Command Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs refined the guidelines for opening fire against Palestinian stone-throwers on Monday.
According to the new guidelines, shooting will only be carried out in life-threatening situations, when there is no other way to stop a stone attack.
פרסום: מפקד פיקוד המרכז האלוף יהודה פוקס מחדד את הנחיות נוהל הפתיחה באש כנגד זורקי אבנים פלסטינים. ירי רק במצב של סכנת חיים, כאשר אין דרך אחרת לעצור פיגוע אבנים. pic.twitter.com/57cVilH1jT— טל לב רם (@tallevram) January 2, 2023