The president's lawyers discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in the garage of President Joe Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said on Thursday.

A single document was found in a room adjacent to the garage and no documents were found in the Bidens' Rehoboth Beach home, White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber said in a statement. The administration is "fully cooperating" to ensure that the records are handled properly, he said.

Biden has stated that his administration is fully cooperating with the review of the classified document in question and that the Justice Department was notified immediately.