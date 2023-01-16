Police, haredim clash amid non-kosher phone riot in Jerusalem

Israel Police started clashing with haredi rioters in Jerusalem Monday evening after a disturbance broke out due to opposition to the sale of non-kosher cellphones.

The protest was at first allowed to take place by police, but what started out as a demonstration soon descended into a riot in an attempt to damage the cellphone store.

According to the police, the haredi protesters were also making "cynical" use of small children in the front lines of the protest to block traffic as they stormed onto the road illegally.

Protesters also threw an object, damaging a passing bus.

Police ordered the rioters to disperse but they refused to do so, throwing everything from plastic bottles to expletives and insults at law enforcement.