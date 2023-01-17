A-G to High Court: Netanyahu must work to prevent conflict of interest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should work to formulate a legal opinion to avoid a conflict of interest on judicial matters, such as Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reform, due to his corruption, bribery and breach of trust trial, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara said Tuesday evening.

Baharav-Miara made the announcement in her answer to two High Court of Justice petitions filed stating the reform should be blocked until Netanyahu's conflict of interest settlement is formalized.

One of the petitions filed to the court regarding Netanyahu's conflict of interest, which asked for a conflict of interest settlement for Netanyahu during the government's formation, was deemed redundant by the attorney-general as it became irrelevant when the government was formed.