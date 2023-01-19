The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

US looking into 'unconfirmed' reports Russia has opened espionage case against US citizen

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 21:39

The United States is looking into the matter of "unconfirmed" reports that Russia has opened a criminal case against a United States citizen on suspicion of espionage, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Thursday.

Patel said Russia does not generally abide by obligations to provide timely notification of the detention of US citizens in Russia, adding that Washington would continue to monitor the situation.

The FSB did not name the person or provide any other details, nor did it say whether the suspect had been arrested.

US, Israel discuss Russia-Iran relationship - White House
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 08:48 PM
Pakistani Taliban attacks police outpost, killing three officers
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 06:18 PM
Indictment filed against 3 suspects in Kafr Kassem attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2023 04:52 PM
Putin holds phone call with Iranian president - Interfax
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 03:48 PM
Ukraine urges Jewish organizations to condemn Lavrov Holocaust comments
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 02:00 PM
2 teenagers arrested for leaving grenade labeled for principal at school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2023 12:34 PM
Brothers found guilty of spying for Russia in Sweden
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 12:11 PM
European Council President Michel visits Ukraine for talks
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 12:03 PM
Finance Minister Smotrich cancels tax on cheeses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2023 12:00 PM
Police arrest 2 illegal residents for allegedly planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2023 10:59 AM
Educator arrested on suspicion of doing drugs with minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2023 10:26 AM
Russia's FSB opens spying case against US citizen
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 09:06 AM
COVID infected people no longer need to quarantine in Hong Kong
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 06:02 AM
US to provide $125 million to Ukraine to support energy systems
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 05:58 AM
New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election
By REUTERS
01/19/2023 03:33 AM
