An armed clash erupted between Israeli security forces and Palestinian terrorists on Wednesday as IDF troops entered Shuafat to demolish the home of the terrorist who killed 18-year-old Sgt. Noa Lazar in east Jerusalem in October, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

As per the reports, one armed Palestinian was seriously injured in the exchange of gunfire. No injuries were reported among Israeli troops as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.