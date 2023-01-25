National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday evening ordered the Israeli Prison Service to remove IDF soldiers doing mandatory service as prison guards from the terrorist wings in the prisons.

Ben-Gvir's decision comes against the background of several serious incidents of injuries to soldiers in the Israeli prison system, culminating in the Gilboa pimping affair.

The minister ordered that the soldiers be replaced by veteran and experienced prison guards. He also instructed the Israeli Prison Service to prepare for the change within a period of up to six months.

Soldiers doing mandatory service will continue to serve in prisons, but they will secure the prisons in the second security ring rather than alongside those imprisoned for terrorism.