10 Israelis, including eight children, were injured to varying degrees of severity in a car crash between two vehicles on an interchange near Beersheba, southern Israel, on Friday evening.

Magen David Adom said three were moderately injured, including a 59-year-old woman and two children, aged five and six, who suffered head injuries.

The seven others involved in the crash, six of them children, were all lightly injured, MDA said.