Israel to send Turkey 60 tons of humanitarian aid, medicine

A special Israeli aid plane will take off to Adana Airport in Turkey on Friday, carrying about 60 tons of humanitarian equipment including tens of thousands of blankets, coats, sleeping bags and special winter equipment for the survivors of the earthquake in southeastern Turkey.

In addition, the aid plane will deliver essential medicines at the request of the Turkish Ministry of Health.

"The mobilization of the State of Israel to stand by our friend in times of need is a source of national pride," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated.