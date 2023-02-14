Israel suspects cyber company violated corruption laws

Israel's Defense Ministry investigation unit is conducting an investigation into cyber company NDV Systems Ltd., on suspicion of having violated a plethora of customs laws.

Dozens of people in the Defense Ministry were arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of corruption at the end of a year-long undercover investigation conducted by the Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit and the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The investigation was opened after the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment raised suspicions of corruption, and it revealed a cartel of corruption and bribery in which contractors and officials in the Defense Ministry's Engineering and Construction Department were involved.