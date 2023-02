Roads in Tel Aviv have been blocked off by Israel Police forces in preparation for the protests scheduled to take place later on Saturday evening.

While the main protest will be in Tel Aviv, 50 other protests are scheduled to take place in various locations across the country.

Former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid will speak at a protest in Netanya on Saturday evening and National Unity Party chair Benny Gantz will speak in Kfar Saba.