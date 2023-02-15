Gov't delays Deri Law, freezes override bill, may be ready to negotiate

The coalition has decided to postpone the preliminary vote on the controversial "Deri Law" and freeze the legislative process on one out of two versions of the "Override Law," coalition whip MK Ofir Katz announced in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday, marking a possible turn towards negotiation with the opposition over the government's highly contested judicial reforms.

"Due to the honorable president's request and in order to enable continued dialogue with an open heart and willing soul, I decided after consulting with [Shas] MK Moshe Arbel to postpone until next week the vote on [the amendment to the] the Basic Law: The Government, which wishes to prevent judicial review over ministerial appointments that were approved by the Knesset. This postponement will not affect the continuation of the judicial reform," Katz said.

The "Deri Law's" purpose is to enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reinstate Deri after the High Court ruled last month that Deri's appointment as health and interior minister suffered from "extreme unreasonableness."

This ruling was both due to the Shas chairman's recurring white-collar criminal convictions, the last of which came as part of a plea bargain in January 2022, and because Deri earned his lenient plea bargain by fooling the court and promising that he would not reenter politics.

The bill's supporters argue that the High Court's ruling was an improper intervention into political decisions. They also argued that Deri did not fool the courts because he never pledged that he would quit politics for good. Its detractors argue that the law is corrupt, as it is a semi-constitutional amendment for the personal political good of one person.

Thousands wave the Israeli flag as they protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Has the Override Law been brought to a halt?

The "Override Law" is a private law proposed by Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice chairman MK Simcha Rothman. It determines that the High Court has the power to strike down laws that violate Basic Laws – but only by a unanimous vote of all of the court's members. Moreover, the law gives 61 MKs or more the power to make laws "immune" to judicial review in the first place, even if they contradict basic laws.

This law is very similar to one to Rothman's committee-initiated bill, which his committee is currently debating. The committee clarified on Wednesday that the debates in the committee on its version of the law will continue as scheduled on Sunday. Therefore, despite the coalition's agreement to freeze Rothman's private version, this does not constitute a halt in the reform's legislative process, which opposition leaders MK Yair Lapid and MK Benny Gantz are demanding as preconditions to any dialogue.

In addition, the coalition still intends to hold a vote on Monday on the first reading of the bill that already passed Rothman's committee earlier this week, which gives the coalition control over judicial appointments and blocks the High Court from striking down amendments to Basic Laws.

Indeed, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Rothman announced shortly after Katz's announcement that the decisions regarding the plenum's votes were made by "private MKs who initiated those bills" and did not affect the judicial reform, which they said will continue as planned.

Radio Kol Hai's Avi Ravina even quoted a "senior member of the coalition" who said that the real reason that the "Deri Law" was taken off the plenum schedule was that the coalition was not sure whether the Religious Zionist Party's seven MKs vote attend the vote due to their preoccupation with the evacuation of an olive grove in the West Bank on Wednesday morning.

The "Deri Law" requires a minimum of 61 votes since it is an amendment to a Basic Law, and without RZP the coalition would not have sufficient votes.

Lapid still marked Katz's announcement as a victory.

"Every person who left his house to protest with a flag and sign can now say to himself – we fought together and succeeded in delaying the bills to trample democracy, which will not be voted on in today's Knesset plenum," Lapid wrote on Twitter following the announcement.

"We must continue to fight together in the streets and in the Knesset over the country's soul," Lapid wrote.