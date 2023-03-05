The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two International Red Cross workers kidnapped in Mali

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 00:10

Updated: MARCH 5, 2023 00:14

Two workers for the International Committee of the Red Cross have been kidnapped in northern Mali, the ICRC in Mali said on Twitter on Saturday.

It said the abductions took place between the northern cities of Gao and Kidal - long a hotspot for jihadist and militia violence.

"We confirm the kidnapping of two of our colleagues this morning ... We ask for no speculation about the incident so as not to hinder its resolution," the ICRC in Mali said.

It did not disclose the names or nationalities of those kidnapped.

Mali has faced instability since 2012 when Islamists hijacked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion in the north. Since then they have spread across West Africa's Sahel, killing thousands and displacing more than 2 million people in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

IDF soldier arrested for facilitating illegal immigration - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 11:41 PM
ElAl Boeing 787 lands safely after emergency landing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 10:37 PM
38 vehicles damaged in three different locations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 07:09 PM
Woman stabbed in Ashkelon, neighbor suspected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 06:59 PM
Top US general makes unannounced visit to Syria, reviews mission
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 06:22 PM
North Korea says US to blame for collapse of int'l arms control system
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 01:16 PM
European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge halting settlements
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 11:45 AM
Russian defense minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:41 AM
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand - USGS
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:38 AM
UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectations' in talks with Iran
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:28 AM
Light plane crashes in Negev, two killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 10:08 AM
Israeli lightly injured in West Bank shooting Saturday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 09:02 AM
One dead, toddler seriously injured in car crash in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 08:46 AM
10 people injured in car accident in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 12:48 AM
Qatari envoy to arrive at Gaza Strip on Monday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 12:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by