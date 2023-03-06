Explosive device safely detonated after found in vehicle in Tel Aviv

An explosive device that had been planted in a vehicle in the Kfar Shalem neighborhood in Tel Aviv was discovered and safely detonated by an Israel Police bomb squad overnight.

The police were alerted to the presence of the explosive device after a report of a suspected break-in to a warehouse nearby.

While searching the area for the suspect, the police discovered the explosive attached to the vehicle. A bomb squad was called to the scene and the device was safely detonated.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.