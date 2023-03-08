Probe or deport US envoy Nides for Smotrich comments, NGO asks A-G

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides should be investigated and face deportation unless he does not apologize for comments made on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli NGO Btsalmo wrote in a letter to attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday.

According to N12, Nides was recorded saying that Smotrich’s call for Israel to wipe Huwara out was “stupid” and that if he could, he would “throw Smotrich out of the plane” as he flew to the US. The ambassador had since denied making the comments attributed to him.

Btsalmo, a Jewish human rights organization, claimed that Nides' comments constitute "incitement to murder and threatening a senior minister."