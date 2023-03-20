The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

EU, Britain to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 13:07

European Union foreign ministers will slap a sixth package of sanctions on Iran in response to human rights violations, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

"We want to make clear that nobody is above the law, which is why we will impose a sixth package of sanctions here in Brussels," she told reporters, adding the measures would target those responsible for human rights violations in Iran.

Britain on Monday also added seven new designations to its sanctions list relating to Iran, according to a notice posted on the British government's website.



China's President Xi arrives in Moscow for state visit
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 12:06 PM
Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Ukraine position during Xi visit
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 11:21 AM
China says ICC should take a 'just position' over Putin's arrest warrant
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 09:25 AM
Indictment to be issued against Israelis who helped Dizengoff terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 09:00 AM
Medvedev: ICC's decision on Putin to have horrible consequences for law
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 07:28 AM
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear preparedness against US, South Korea
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 11:27 PM
Judicial reform protesters rally outside Likud meeting in Ra'anana
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 10:40 PM
Putin says Russia welcomes constructive Chinese role in Ukraine crisis
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 10:34 PM
Foreign resident of Tel Aviv charged with raping 7-year-old girl -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 07:42 PM
Israel to freeze discussing building settlements, outposts - report
By Walla!
03/19/2023 07:37 PM
Israeli bus driver filmed scrolling through TikTok while driving -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 06:40 PM
Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia region
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 06:18 PM
Iranian official: Saudi king invites Iranian president to Riyadh - tweet
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 04:29 PM
Nearly 100,000 cars in Israel recalled due to airbag malfunction -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 03:33 PM
Sinkhole intentionally opens on Israel's Ayalon highway - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 03:12 PM
