Sara Netanyahu condemns 'incitement, violent attacks' at protests

Sara Netanyahu called on the leaders of the opposition parties to denounce the violence against government ministers, especially the attack on Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter earlier on Thursday.

She added that opposition leaders had not condemned the protesters who had besieged her in a hair salon in Tel Aviv a few weeks ago.

"In recent weeks, threats have been heard and published to assassinate the Prime Minister, myself and our sons, government ministers such as Yariv Levin and Itamar Ben-Gvir, and other public representatives. I strongly condemn these incitement and violent attacks, which have no place among us," she added.