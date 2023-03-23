The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Sara Netanyahu condemns 'incitement, violent attacks' at protests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 16:52

Sara Netanyahu called on the leaders of the opposition parties to denounce the violence against government ministers, especially the attack on Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter earlier on Thursday.

She added that opposition leaders had not condemned the protesters who had besieged her in a hair salon in Tel Aviv a few weeks ago.

"In recent weeks, threats have been heard and published to assassinate the Prime Minister, myself and our sons, government ministers such as Yariv Levin and Itamar Ben-Gvir, and other public representatives. I strongly condemn these incitement and violent attacks, which have no place among us," she added.

Benjamin Netanyahu to give statement at 8 p.m. ahead of UK visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 04:44 PM
Gallant to speak, call to stop judicial reform legislation - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 04:36 PM
Syria's Aleppo airport to reopen on Friday
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 04:34 PM
Manhattan DA accuses House Republicans of interference in Trump probe
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 04:28 PM
Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland's NATO bid
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 04:27 PM
IDF Golani veterans: We will continue reserve service as much as needed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 03:37 PM
Slovakia hands over the first of its MiG jets to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 03:26 PM
Migrant boats sink off Tunisia; five dead, at least 33 missing
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 03:08 PM
IDF soldier, east Jerusalemites arrested on suspicion of dealing in ammo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 01:47 PM
Protest leader Shikma Bressler arrested in judicial reform demonstration
By MICHAEL STARR
03/23/2023 11:17 AM
Russia has regained part control of Ukrainian town of Kreminna - UK
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 09:26 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest 8 terror suspects in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 09:09 AM
Russia launches military satellite into space
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 09:04 AM
Three IDF widows tell Gallant not to send them Memorial Day greeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 08:49 AM
Russia's Medvedev says West won't leave Russia, China alone -TASS
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 06:29 AM
