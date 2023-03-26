Israel Police helping 'anarchy' with roadblocks - right-wing NGO

The right-wing Israeli NGO Regavim on Sunday demanded police stop allowing road blockages amid the repeated protests against judicial reform, criticizing the police for aiding in anarchy and selective enforcement.

The letter sent by Regavim to both Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir noted that blocking roads is illegal and that sometimes police officers themselves blocked roads in advance of protests.

According to Regavim director-general Meir Deutsch, "The conduct of the police reeks of selective enforcement. The same police that knew how to act with a heavy hand against Ethiopians, haredim and settlers in preventing roadblocks now contain and even help lawbreakers who oppose the reform in setting up roadblocks. We can't accept a situation where Israel is on the way to anarchy under the auspices of the Israel Police."