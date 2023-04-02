Four arrested for demonstrating with Palestinian flags - Israel Police

Four people were arrested in Haifa's German Colony on Sunday night for reportedly disturbing the peace, according to police reports.

Around 9 p.m., a protest was held in Haifa's German Colony with dozens of participants who were carrying Palestinian flags.

Because waving Palestinian flags constitutes a disturbance of the peace, according to police, the authorities ordered the protesters to put away the flags.

In response, protesters reportedly began to push the police officers. Four demonstrators were then arrested for disturbing the peace.