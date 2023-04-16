The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Heads of Sudan fighting factions agreed to three-hour humanitarian pause

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 19:11

Updated: APRIL 16, 2023 19:12

The heads of Sudan's army and the country's main paramilitary group both agreed to a three-hour humanitarian pause in their fighting on Sunday afternoon proposed by the United Nations, the UN mission in Sudan said.

Both the army and the Rapid Support Forces also said in statements that they had agreed to the pause from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time (1400 to 1700 GMT).

A Reuters witness in central Khartoum said firing appeared to have subsided, but gunfire could still be heard and plumes of smoke were seen in the background of live broadcasts from the Sudanese capital.

Israeli civil leaders chosen to light Independence Day torches
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2023 07:34 PM
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 05:20 PM
UN condemns killing of 3 World Food Programme staff in Sudan
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 03:34 PM
Russia says Wagner fighters have captured two more blocks in Bakhmut
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 02:36 PM
Sixteen dead, 9 injured in Dubai residential building fire
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 10:39 AM
Break the Wave: Four terrorism suspects arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2023 08:38 AM
Fires broke out in three trucks in Upper Galilee overnight
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/16/2023 06:41 AM
Sudan clashes kill 56, wound 595 people
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 06:26 AM
Train derailment and fire reported in Maine
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 02:32 AM
Air strikes hit base belonging to Sudan's RSF in Omdurman- eyewitnesses
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 02:29 AM
Train derailment and fire reported in Maine - report
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 12:26 AM
Aliyah Minister to visit US and Canada for first time
By ZVIKA KLEIN
04/15/2023 10:33 PM
Israel Police arrest minor with a knife at Jerusalem checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2023 04:55 PM
France's Emmanuel Macron signs controversial pension reform into law
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 08:30 AM
China opposes US Russia-related sanctions on Chinese firms
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 04:24 AM
