Heads of Sudan fighting factions agreed to three-hour humanitarian pause

The heads of Sudan's army and the country's main paramilitary group both agreed to a three-hour humanitarian pause in their fighting on Sunday afternoon proposed by the United Nations, the UN mission in Sudan said.

Both the army and the Rapid Support Forces also said in statements that they had agreed to the pause from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time (1400 to 1700 GMT).

A Reuters witness in central Khartoum said firing appeared to have subsided, but gunfire could still be heard and plumes of smoke were seen in the background of live broadcasts from the Sudanese capital.