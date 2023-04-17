The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran IRGC, Hezbollah recruitment in West Bank foiled, two arrested

Palestinians gathered intelligence on IDF operations in the West Bank on behalf of Hezbollah.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 11:21

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 12:34
Haj Mahmed Radwan (right) seen with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah (left) (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Haj Mahmed Radwan (right) seen with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah (left)
(photo credit: SHIN BET)

Two Palestinian West Bank residents were arrested after they  had been recruited in recent months to conduct operations on behalf of Hezbollah and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, the Shin Bet announced on Monday.

Yusuf Mansour and Maarsil Mansour had allegedly agreed to smuggle and traffic military equipment in Israel for operatives that had identified themselves as representatives of Hezbollah.

With assistance from Maarsil, Yusuf is accused of gathering intelligence on Israel Defense Force operations in the West Bank on behalf of the Lebanon-based terrorist organization. The two had also worked to recruit additional operatives, and recieved funding to aid them in these missions.

According to the Shin Bet, Yusuf had communicated with the Hezbollah operative Hudah Mahaneh and Haj Mahmed Radwan through encryption software and a dedicated email address.

Palestinians Yusuf Mansour and Maarsil Mansour who worked with the IRGC to conduct terrorist activities. (credit: SHIN BET) Palestinians Yusuf Mansour and Maarsil Mansour who worked with the IRGC to conduct terrorist activities. (credit: SHIN BET)

Mahaneh and Radwan, the latter of which according to the Israeli intelligence service is also known as Mahmed Bashir, are believed by the Shin Bet to be part of an IRGC Quds Force unit devoted to assisting Palestinian terrorist organizations.



